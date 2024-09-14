P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.98

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.98 and traded as high as $17.37. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 30,116 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $383.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Equities analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 4,073,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $74,059,866.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,427,848 shares in the company, valued at $189,578,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

