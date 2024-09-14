OV Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

OV Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 465.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.96.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

