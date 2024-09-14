Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ORVMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,470. Orvana Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

About Orvana Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.