Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Orvana Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ORVMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,470. Orvana Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.
About Orvana Minerals
