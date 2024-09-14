ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORIC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $697.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.12. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

