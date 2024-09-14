Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. 73,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 27,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Orex Minerals Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Orex Minerals Company Profile

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

Featured Stories

