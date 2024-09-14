Orchid (OXT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.31 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $72.53 million and $2.31 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,615.24 or 0.99962639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07175382 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $2,333,335.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

