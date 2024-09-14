Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.68.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $173.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,993,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,319,604,000 after acquiring an additional 82,551 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,242,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,869,816,000 after acquiring an additional 296,866 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

