Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.68.

ORCL opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $173.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

