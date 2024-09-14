Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $191.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

