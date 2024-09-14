Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,212 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.55 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

