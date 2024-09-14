Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,988 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.