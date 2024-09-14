Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $195.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.56 and a 200 day moving average of $183.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

