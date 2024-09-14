Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Altria Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

