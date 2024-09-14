Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuit by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after buying an additional 416,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $655.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $636.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.02. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.