Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,659,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.12.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $129.98 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average is $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.