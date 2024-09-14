Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMFree Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,927 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.02 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $60.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.