Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,927 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.02 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $60.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

