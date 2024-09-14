Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,622,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $101.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

