Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 104,846 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $23,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,721,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,609,000 after acquiring an additional 105,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 1.5 %

GLW stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Get Our Latest Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.