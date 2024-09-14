Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,204 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.11. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

