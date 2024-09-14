Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $21.58 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,629 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of JCI opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.