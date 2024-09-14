Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $15.82 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,666 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $168.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $176.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

