Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 8.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 12.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 671,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,458,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMT opened at $238.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.08. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

