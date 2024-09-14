Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of Globant stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.17. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.90.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

