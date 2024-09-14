Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,341 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $71,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $218,786,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $878.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $807.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $889.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

