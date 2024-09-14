Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $255.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

