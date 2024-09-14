OPmobility (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OPmobility (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OPmobility Price Performance

Shares of PASTF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Friday. OPmobility has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

About OPmobility

OPmobility engages in the manufacture and sale of exterior vehicle lighting systems, batteries, and electrification systems for electric mobility in Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Exterior Systems, Modules, and Powertrain.

