Omni Network (OMNI) Price Tops $7.55 on Top Exchanges

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $97.44 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni Network has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Omni Network token can now be bought for approximately $7.55 or 0.00012478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,904,057 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,150,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 7.19941862 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $8,432,331.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

