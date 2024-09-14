OMG Network (OMG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.23 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00041932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

