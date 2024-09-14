Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.49

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.49 and last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 747961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NCP Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

