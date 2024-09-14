Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OLYMY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,353. Olympus has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $19.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

