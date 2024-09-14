Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the August 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.1% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $73.49.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $526.25 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

