O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 101,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 1.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 169.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,622.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after buying an additional 1,027,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $18,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $22.07 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,225,912. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.