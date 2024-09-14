O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 39.1% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 59,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 63,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $397,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $197.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.37. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.98 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.25 and a 200-day moving average of $201.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

