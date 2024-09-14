O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $195.29.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

