O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $9.44 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 4.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,300,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $878.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $807.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $766.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $889.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

