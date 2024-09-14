O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $163,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,245.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.6 %

ELAN opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

