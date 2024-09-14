O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys 4,037 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. CAVA Group makes up 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,871,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,165 shares of company stock valued at $49,526,186.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 298.96 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $128.18.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

