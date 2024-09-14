Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th

Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.
Nuvve Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NVVE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 796,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.87.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 450.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,240.63%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.
Nuvve Company Profile
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.
