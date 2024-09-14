Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th

Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 796,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 450.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,240.63%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvve stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVVE Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 3.21% of Nuvve as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

