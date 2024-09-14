Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 25.7% in August

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NNY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNY. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 31,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 114,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.