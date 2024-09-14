Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 25.7% in August

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NNY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNY. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 31,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 114,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

