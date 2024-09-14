Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 25.7% in August

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NNY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $8.62.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
