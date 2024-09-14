Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.10

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and traded as low as $18.03. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 37,209 shares.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1535 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.