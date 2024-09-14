Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.10

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and traded as low as $18.03. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 37,209 shares.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1535 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,739,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

