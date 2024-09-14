Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Cut to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Nutrien to a moderate sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.33.

NTR stock opened at C$63.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$65.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.04. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$60.74 and a twelve month high of C$87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.92 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.4593886 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,444.30. Insiders have bought a total of 8,145 shares of company stock worth $522,580 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

