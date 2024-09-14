Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVZMY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.65. 9,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $71.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.77%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

