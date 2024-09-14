NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.09. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 86,907 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NG shares. StockNews.com cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 213,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,271 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,926,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after buying an additional 705,343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,183 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

