NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.87 and traded as high as C$5.24. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 579,260 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

