Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Boosted by Stolper Co

Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 2.2% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $870,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 122,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $519.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $528.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Alembic Global Advisors cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

