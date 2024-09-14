North West (TSE:NWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.13

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$52.13 and last traded at C$51.59, with a volume of 11302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.54.

NWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.22.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3409536 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. North West’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

