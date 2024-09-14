Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $245.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.22. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

