Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance
Shares of NKRKY remained flat at $4.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $5.05.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
