NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.90 and last traded at $110.90. Approximately 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.27.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

