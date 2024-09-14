NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Price Up 7%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,018,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

NexImmune Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $528,200.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.82.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Stories

